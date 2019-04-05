Liberia: First AFL Personnel Admitted

-At The US War College

An officer of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Lt/Col. Roland T-bai Murphy I, has been admitted at the United States prestigious National War College based in Pennsylvania, USA, to pursuit a Master Degree in National Security Strategy.

The National War College is an Ivy League institution which seeks to educate future leaders of the Armed Forces, Department of State, and other civilian agencies for high-level policy, command and staff responsibilities.

The training opportunity is part of the many assistance the United States Government is rendering to the Armed Forces of Liberia since the commencement of its restructuring process in 2006.

Lt/ Col. Murphy, who is the current Military Assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Armed forces of Liberia, joined the AFL in 2007 and has occupied several top positions in the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Lieutenant Colonel Murphy holds a Bachelor Degree in Criminal Administration from the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University (Liberia) and a Master Degree in International Affairs and Defence Studies from the Nigerian National Defence Academy based in Kaduna, Nigeria.

Commenting before his departure for the United States of America, Lt/Col. Murphy lauded the High Command of the Armed Forces of Liberia, the Ministry of National Defense, and the United States Government for the opportunity to study at one of America's prestigious institutions, stressing that upon completion of his studies, knowledge gained will greatly help the AFL in its drive to deliver professional services to the people of Liberia, and the world at large.

He becomes the first Liberian soldier to be admitted into the United States National War College in the history of the Liberian Army.

Touching on the admission of Lieutenant Colonel Murphy at the US War College, the Armed Forces of Liberia Chief of Staff, Maj/Gen. Prince C. Johnson, III, expressed gratitude to the United States Government for the opportunity granted the AFL to allow one of its personnel to study at the prominent War College.

He said the gesture from the US Government will further boost the morale of the Armed Forces of Liberia as it continues to contribute to the rebuilding process of Liberia and the maintenance of regional peace. TNR