Liberia: Food Shortage Hits Security Hub

-As Cooks Seek Other Means Of Survival

Report from Bong County says acute food shortage has hit the Regional Justice and Security Hub in the county.

According to a local journalist in the area, security officers in the hub are most of the times seen leaving the hub running to Gbarnga City in search of food.

The officers at the hub are quoted by the local journalist as saying; "they have been out of food for the past three (3) months something that forces them to fetch for food in neighboring towns and villages."

"Some of the officers have been calling on me to go to their rescue by informing the government and other concerned individuals," the ELBC correspondent told ELBC's Super Morning Show (SMS).

But when contacted, the head of the Hub, Tokpah Gowee refuted the information saying; "the officers are only exaggerating the issue."

Tokpah said to the best of his knowledge, only one day the security officers went without food at the hub.

Asked why there was no food, he clarified that the food was bought late and there was no vehicle to transport the food to the hub, an excuse other described as 'cheap' and therefore can't hold water.

"The officers are only exaggerating the issue; it is not three months but only one day there was no food at the regional hub," Tokpah is quoted as telling reporter.

The journalist in the area also quoted cooks (women hired to cook at the hub) as confirming the information evidenced by some of them abandoning the hub to go to Gbarnga and engage in extra business activities as a means of survival.

The women also explained that foods given them to be prepared for the officers are poor and non-nutritional.

Officers of the regional hub have been instrumental in helping to intervene in violence activities within the central and northern parts of Liberia and part adjacent.

Notable amongst them are the interventions at the David Dean's Town November 2018 MNG Gold mining site, violence that erupted as a result of the killing of four persons from Sayweh Town by MNG Gold contracted pick-up in Kokoyah Bong County, Gbanepea mudslide resulting to the death of over 40 persons, the Gompa city mob violence that left two persons dead and the Weala motorcyclists violence that saw road blocks, the burning of the Police Depot and Magisterial Court in Margibi County.

Scores of security officers are assigned at the Regional Justice and Security Hub near Gbarnga, Bong County. TNR