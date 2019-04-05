Liberia: Crime Hits 'Jackpot'

-As Stolen Goat 'Turned Passenger'; Nighttime Restriction Lands On Cyclists

The adage that 'Ninety-nine days for rogue and one day for master and that one apple spoils the entire box of apples' has cast a smear on motorcyclists in Bong County.

Perception in Liberia has shown that motorcyclists in Liberia are the highest transporters of criminals in Liberia especially at night.

Though it has ever since been proven after security authorities in Liberia placed a night time travel ban on motorcyclists.

During the regime of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Police authorities in Liberia at the time barred motorcyclists from plying the streets of urban areas in Liberia beyond 10:00PM.

The measure which went across the country was reported to have drastically reduced crime rates and armed robbery activities up to present according to court records especially from urban communities.

Unfortunately for citizens in Bong County, fresh report coming from there has it that gangs of criminals have now reawakened the act of criminality with motorbikes being used as the mean transporters of perpetrators.

In recent times, there have been reports of criminal minded individuals using motorcyclists at mid night to move to private homes and main streets in the central Liberian county robbing people of their personal belongings.

The latest that forced security authorities in Bong County to restrict motorcyclists on their movement at night not to go beyond 11:00PM was triggered by a strange criminal scheme organized by a group of young men in the area.

According to a local journalist in the county, the men stole a goat, placed it on a motorbike and dressed it in human clothing placing a face cap on its head to appear like a man, but was booked and tracked down by security officers in the county.

"The act of criminal activities being carried out by unknown men using motorcyclists at night is something that we have been reporting of late and that the latest which has to do with some people believed to be criminal who stole a goat and dressed it like a man and put a cap on the head of the goat led to security authorities in Bong County to restrict the movement of motorcyclists beyond 11:00PM," ELBC Upper Bong County Correspondent told the Super Morning Show Thursday, April 4, 2019.

According to the local journalist in the county, the restriction placed on bike riders not to go beyond 11:00Pm was announced by Bong County Police Commander, Col. Fredrick Napay in a press conference with journalists in the county.

The decision was based on public outcry alleging that motorcyclists were transporting criminals at night hijacking people and making away with their personal properties and other valuables; something that was proven right after the ban was placed on the riding of motorbikes beyond the 10PM deadline.