Liberia: Presidential Palace At Looters' Mercy

-As Construction Stalled; Looters' Raid Unleashed

Report from Grand Kru County says unknown persons have stolen construction materials carried into the county for the construction of the Presidential Palace in Sass Town, Grand Kru County.

According to an ELBC correspondent in the county, the unknown persons reportedly went to the construction site of the project in Sass Town and made away with 500 cement bricks and bags of cement.

A local journalist in the county quoting security authorities in the county said two persons have already been invited for questioning in connection with the alleged looting of the construction materials.

The information was disclosed to the public Wednesday, April 3, 2019 when the Superintendent of the county, Doris Nyenatoh, appeared on a local radio station, Voice of Grand Kru.

Superintendent Nyenatoh is quoted as condemning the act committed by people she described as 'anti developmental elements.'

She said those who carried out the alleged looting are people who are bent on undermining the progress of the government as it struggles to implement the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

"This act on the part of the alleged looters is not only damaging to the county, but the country as a whole and must be condemned by all people who mean well for the country," the Grand Kru Superintendent stressed.

At the same time, youths of the county have joined other prominent citizens and local county authorities in Grand Kru County in condemning the unwarranted act exhibited by the unknown persons whose actions have stalled the construction of the Presidential Palace Project in Sass Town.

The project is part of many projects being undertaken in Southeastern Liberia in preparation of the visit of President George M. Weah.

The Liberian leader is expected to visit all Southeastern Counties of Liberia during which he (Weah) is expected to dedicate potential finished projects.

In Maryland, the former soccer legend turned politician is expected to receive an honorary Doctorate Degree from the Tubman University (TU) in Harper, Maryland County.

TU announced the conferral of the honorary Doctorate Degree on President Weah about three weeks ago as preparation expands in that port city of Liberia.

It is not clear when the extra Convocation and Commencement ceremony will be held as the official calendar of event for the President's visit to the southeastern part of the country is yet to be released to the public or the media.TNR