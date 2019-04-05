Liberia: 'Terrible Mistake'

Photo: Liberian Observer

Associate Justice Ja'neh had said he's prepared to go to the full length of the law to defend himself against impeachment proceedings.

-CDC Describes Suspension of 8 UP Senators

The Chairman of the ruling party, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mulbah Morlu says it is a terrible mistake on the part of opposition Unity Party to have suspended eight of their senators.

Addressing a news conference Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the CDC headquarters in Congo Town, Morlu said it was a serious mistake on the part of the party to have suspended those senators simply because according to him, they exercised their constitutional duties.

"It laughable because even in the dark days of the CDC we could not make such terrible mistake to suspend eight senators which happen to be the pillars of the party,"Morlu said.

The CDC chairman asserted that the action by the opposition UP is very insane, adding that the little strength of the party is only built around some individuals within the counties.

Morlu asserted that some of those suspended were once members the CDC, noting the UP continues to push them away from the party the CDC will open its arms to receiving them again.

Quoting Article two of the Liberia Constitution, chairman Morlu said it was a violation of the rights of the senators suspended by the UP, thus, calling on the party to reinstate them so as to have a better force comes 2023 general and presidential elections in the country.

He stated that his decision to call on the party to reconsider its decision against those suspended senators is to have a competitive election comes 2023.

Recently, the former ruling Unity Party (UP) suspended eight Senators who are members of their party for voting for the impeachment and subsequent removal from office of Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh.

According to a communication trending on social media and various media outlets in the country from the Unity Party, quotes the UP as saying that the National Executive Committee of overwhelmingly voting all eight of its Senators in the Liberian Senate for participating in the just ended impeachment and removal from office of former Associate Justice Ja'neh.

"The National Executive Committee of the Unity Party has voted overwhelmingly in a well-attended meeting held at the National headquarters of the Unity Party in Congo Town to suspend all eight senators in the Liberian Senate pending the outcome of an investigation that will be conducted by a special committee," the communication said.

Meanwhile, those Senators suspended are Senators Varney Sherman, Edward Dagoseh, Morris Saytumah, George Tengbeh, Thomas grupee, Alphonso Gaye, Matthew jaye and Milton Teahjay of Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, River Gee and Sinoe Counties respectively. TNR