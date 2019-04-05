Rwanda: Cabinet Appoints New Officials to Key Positions

The Cabinet on Wednesday named dozens of officials to senior positions, including several officers in Rwanda Investigation Bureau, Rwanda Information Society Authority, Rwanda Agriculture Board, Rwanda Airports Company, and Rwanda Development Board.

Other agencies where new officials were deployed include National Commission for Human Rights, Rwanda Biomedical Centre, National Industrial Research and Development Agency, Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, among others.

President Paul Kagame also presented to the Cabinet three candidates for the post of judge of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

They include François Régis Rukundakuvuga(Supreme Court), - Alphonse Hitiyaremye (Supreme Court), and Vénantie Tugireyezu (Court of Appeal).

The nominees will be subject to approval by the Senate, according to a Cabinet statement. The President made the nominations after consultation with the High Council of the Judiciary as required by the law, according to the statement.

The meeting also approved Prime Minister's Order appointing three prosecutors at the Intermediate level, namely; Jean Baptiste Nshimiyimana, Samy Rukema Gafishi and Marie Josée Umutanguha. It also endorsed Prime Minister's Order appointing two prosecutors at Primary level, namely; Jeannine Niyonkuru and Maximilien Nzeyimana.

Notable among the new appointees are members of the Board of Directors of Rwanda Convention Bureau, with the Cabinet naming the founder of the African Leadership University and serial entrepreneur, Ghanaian-born Frederick Kenneth Swaniker, as Chairperson. He will be deputised by Louise Kanyonga, the Head of Strategy and Competitiveness Department at Rwanda Development Board.

Others named to the RCB board include David Sand, Aline Kabanda, Wilson Kamali, Christian Ndagijimana, and Annette Gakwerere.

The Cabinet also appointed Lt. Col. Firmin Karambizi as the Managing Director of Rwanda Airports Company, and Isabelle Mugwaneza the Deputy Managing Director.

Other appointees include:

Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA):

· Jane Bateta, Chief Finance Officer.

· Pierre Celestin Nizeyimana, Entreprise Architecture Division Manager.

· Elisabeth Ujeneza, Software Solution Division Manager.

· Said Ngoga Rutayiro, Technology Innovation Division Manager.

· Innocent Asiimwe, Digital Cluster Coordination and Community Development Division Manager.

· Désiré Manzi Ruzigana, Enterprise and Application Analyst.

· Gloria Ingabire, Government Digitalization Analyst.

· Alfred Ntaganda, Information Security Analyst.

· Diana Mutoni Gahima, Business and Market Intelligence Analyst.

National Commission for Human Rights (Comissioners)

· Patricia Furaha Muhongerwa

· Marie Thérèse Uwizeye (term of office renewed).

Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB)

· Jean Claude Izamuhaye, Head of Department, Crop Research and Technology Transfer.

· Emile Ruzibiza, Head of Department, Land Husbandry and Irrigation Research and Technology Transfer.

· Fabrice Ndayisenga, Head of Department, Animal Resource Research and Technology Transfe.

· Illuminée Kamaraba, Division Manager, Post-Harvest Management and Biotechnology;

· Christine Kanyandekwe, National Artificial Insemination Center Division Manager.

· Olivier Kamana, Animal Resources Processing and Biotechnology Division Manager.

· Daniel Rwebigo, Seeds Systems Division Manager.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB)

· Ariella Kageruka, Head, Tourism and Conservation Department.

Parliament/Senate

· Josette Mukarukundo, Director General of ICT and Outreach.

Ministry of Environment

· Patrick Karera, Advisor to the Minister for Environment.

· Benon Kaka Rutaro, Director of Planning Unit.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

· Abd-El-Aziz Kanyamupira Mwiseneza, Advisor to the Minister of State in charge of the East African Community.

Ministry of ICT And Innovation

· Saga Doña Magali Gasakure, Advisor to the Minister.

Ministry of Infrastructure

· Charles K. Kalinda, Head of Policy and Planning.

National Industrial Research and Development Agency (NIRDA)

· Annette Mukayiranga, Industrialisation Development Analyst.

· Christian Twahirwa, Operational Monitoring Division Manager.

· Olivier Kamana, Head of Research and Development Department.

Local Administrative Entities Development Agency (LODA)

· Pascal Ngendahimana, Local Economic Development Division Manager.

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB)

· Dominique Bahorera, Advisor to the Secretary General.

· Augustin Kanani, Director of Finance Unit.

· Jean Marie Njangwe, Director of Suspects and Exhibits Handling Unit.

· Robert Mwesigye, Director, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosive Unit.

· Emile Ntaganda Byuma, Director, Intelligence Operations Unit.

· Jeanne d'Arc Ndemera Mukandahiro, Director, Isange One Stop Centre.

· Patrick Rwema, Director, Counter Terrorism Analysis Unit.

· Theogène Karekezi, Director, Counter Terrorism Awareness Unit.

· David Bwimba, Director, Environment Crimes Unit.

· George Rama, Director, Criminal Records and Case Files Orientation Unit.

· Michel Rutabingwa, Director, Tactical Response Unit.

· Jean Claude Karasira, Director, Crime- Scene Response Unit.

· Philbert Habyarimana, Director, Crimes against People Unit.

· Michel Mbazabagabo, Director, Crimes against State Security Unit.

· Diogène Bwimana, Director, Administration and Human Resource Unit.

· Alexis Gasana, Director, Anti-Narcotics and Illicit Goods Unit.

· Julien Niyibizi, Director, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.

· Jacques Ngarukiye, Director, Anti-Public Embezzlement and Corruption Unit.

· Enock Safari Karemera, Director, Economics and Financial Crimes Unit.

· Christine Uwamahoro, Director, Family and Child Protection Unit.

· Modeste Nshimiyimana, Director, ICT Unit.

· Caritas Kabega, Director of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Unit.

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC)

· Thomas Muyombo, Director, Regional Centre for Blood Transfusion (RCBTKigali).

· Olivier Kayiranga, Director, ICT Unit.

· Hassan Sibomana, Director, Vaccine Programs Unit.

Rwanda Water and Forestry Authority (RWFA)

· Justin Munyemana, Director, Administration and Finance Unit.

Rwanda Meteorology Agency (Meteo Rwanda)

· Joseph Nshimiyimana, Director, Administration and Finance Unit.

Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB)

· Sebastien Harera, Director, Internal Audit Unit.

Integrated Polytechnic Regional College (IPRC)-Huye

· Junior Pierre Niyoncuti, Director, Infrastructure Development and Maintenance Unit.

· Eliandeli Kagabo, Director, Academic Services Unit.

· Jimmy Nyarwaya, Director, Planning Unit.

Rwanda Land Management and Use Authority (RLMUA)

· Jean Pierre Ndayisaba, Director, Administration and Finance Unit.

National Identification Agency (NIDA)

· Daniella Bukinanyana, Director, Database and Applications Unit.

Kigali University Teaching Hospital (CHUK)

· Timothee Twahirwa Shahidi, Director, Quality Assurance Management Unit.

Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA)

· Thérèse Niyibizi, Director, Traffic Management Unit.

Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB)

· Jean Bosco Nyagatare, Director, finance Unit.

· Jean Bonfils Tuyishime, Director, Digital Information Unit.

National Post Office (NPO)

· Patrick Kazindu Safari, Director, Commercial Unit.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting approved a Presidential Order granting rehabilitation to six former police officers, namely; AIP Andrew Bariyo, CSP Emmanuel Gakwaya and CIP Charles Kasaija. Others are IP Peter Kabaruka Mugabo, SP Francis Muhizi, and Alex Tumusiime Rusagara.

It also endorsed Prime Minister's Order determining the supervising authority of Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (RICA).