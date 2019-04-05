Eritrean Nationals Abroad Conduct Various Activities

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Munich-Germany, Catania, Teramo and Napoli-Italy as well as Juba-Republic of South Sudan have conducted seminars on the objective situation in the homeland.

At a meeting conducted on 30 March in Munich, Mr. Yohannes Weldu, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, stating that the new era of peace is the result of the strong unity, resilience and political maturity of the Eritrean people and Government, called on the nationals to strengthen organizational capacity and reinforce participation in development programs.

Mr. Kahsay Tewelde, head of Public and Community Affairs on his part expressed conviction that the Eritrean people will play due part in the national development drives.

At a seminar organized for Eritrean nationals in Catania, Teramo and Napoli, Italy, briefings on the steadfastness and resilience the Eritrean people demonstrated in the previous several decades and on the objective situation of the homeland as well as on regional and international developments. Discussion was also held on the national development programs.

Similarly, at a similar seminar organized to Eritrean nationals residing in Juba, South Sudan, the Eritrean Ambassador to the country, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael gave extensive briefing on the developments witnessed after the signing of the joint declaration of peace and friendship between Eritrea and Ethiopia and on the responsibilities of Eritreans in the Diaspora. Mr. Yoannes further pointed out that Eritrea has given priority and is exerting effort to reinforce the prevailing peace and cooperation agreement reached among the nations of the Horn.

At the event, discussion was conducted on the importance of the establishment of a complex that could hold the offices of the Embassy, Eritrean Community and other Eritrean social organizations, report indicates.