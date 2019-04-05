Sudan participates in Islamic Development Bank's meeting

Khartoum — Sudan is due to take part in the 44th Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group, which is scheduled to be held in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco, during 5-6 April.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and Head of Sudan delegation Mustafa Yousuf Hawali said that the meeting is held annually at the level of the Ministers of Finance and Economy in the IDB member countries to review the performance of the IDB Group in general and ratify its annual budgets, audited final accounts and take decisions and directives for the development of the group performance.