Sudan: North Darfur Capital Short of Bread, Water, Fuel

El Fasher / El Gedaref — The residents of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, have renewed their complaints about the shortage of bread in bakeries, and a lack of cash in empty ATMs. The fuel shortage also impacts on vistal transport in the state.

A number of the residents of the city told Radio Dabanga that their suffering was aggravated and North Darfur Governor Naeem Khidir acknowledged the existence of a water problem in El Fasher.

He said there is a need for support from zakat (Muslim alms) to dig wells for underground water.

El Gedaref

The residents of Sudan's El Gedaref state have complained of worsening of liquidity and transportation crisis.

They told Radio Dabanga that their lives have become bleak due to the lack of liquidity in banks and ATMs, as well as the disruption of internal transportation especially in the evening due to lack of fuel.

ATMs empty

People across the country have told Radio Dabanga that said they have been trying to obtain cash, without success, for almost a month.

A number of bank employees confirmed to this station that all ATMs are empty. The only option for members of the public to obtain cash is to make a withdrawal inside the bank, but this is limited to an amount of SDG 500 ($10.50*) per person, especially for emergencies.

Liquidity crisis

Public anger in Sudan has been building up over price rises and other economic hardships, including expensive bread, fuel and medicines, as well as limits on cash withdrawals over a liquidity crisis.

Over the past few months, as the value of the Sudanese Pound has dropped steadily against the US Dollar. In December 2018, the Central Bank of Sudan issued a decision to set the limit of cash withdrawals by bank card at ATMs. The recent printing of new currency by the Central Bank of Sudan has been necessitated by hyperinflation, coupled with a chronic shortage of hard cash. Banks have limited cash withdrawals so traders and the public prefer to keep their cash at home, rather than deposit it into banks.

The most recent reports reaching Radio Dabanga say that a large proportion of ATMs in Khartoum state have been out of service for more weeks, making it difficult for people to access their February salaries.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary widely in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)