Botswana: Venson Moitoi Loses Presidential Bid

Gaborone — Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) presidential aspirant Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi has lost a case against her party on grounds that her contention was not urgent and was self inflicted.

Dr Venson-Moitoi had sought that the scheduled elective congress be postponed as she was not entitled to contest for the party presidency as a result of the disqualification of 26 of her sponsors by BDP'S secretary general.

Her contention was that without the rules known to all candidates, the credibility of the poll would be compromised, resulting in the elections not being free, fair and credible.

On the other hand the High Court also agreed with BDP lawyers that Dr Venson-Moitoi had not proven if her Botswana citizenship is by birth or descent.

The BDP attorneys had submitted that for one to qualify to contest for the position of the President of Botswana, they must, in terms of the Constitution of Botswana, establish that he/she is a citizen of Botswana by birth or descent.

Bayford and Associates represented Dr Venson-Moitoi while Bogopa, Manewe, Tobedza and Company stood in for the BDP. BOPA

