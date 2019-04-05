Gambia: 'Sabach Sanjal' MP Calls for Govt Intervention in His Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Sabach Sanjal Constituency Ousman Touray, has called for urgent action to allay the fears confronting the people of his constituency. Touray disclosed this yesterday during April 2nd 2019, during the adjournment debate at the National Assembly. Touray said the Gambia adopted the Primary health Care system in 1979 and made numerous achievements; but decried that the system is currently being neglected, due lack of the support. He said the National Development Plan (NDP), has prioritized the system, but nothing is done; that as such, he called for the authorities to look into the system and improve it for the benefit of those in the provinces

On Education, Touray decried that the lack of furniture at 'Basik' Lower Basic School; that the School lacks the much needed structure and furniture and as such, called on the Education Minister and Government's assistance to improve conditions for children; that otherwise they will be obliged to close the school.

On the Environment, Touray called for proactive measures from the relevant authority, to take care of the problems of Mbapu Mariga in his district, to avert flood induced disasters during the rainy season.

He congratulated the Interior Ministry for providing a vehicle to Sabach Sanjal Police Station, which he said will improve the security situation of the constituency.