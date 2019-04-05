5 April 2019

Nigeria: Borno Gets Africa's Largest Solar Panel Factory

By Njadvara Musa

Maiduguri — The Borno government has established Africa's largest solar panel factory (SOPF) to overcome challenges of power outage in Maiduguri.

The fully-automated plant sited at Njimtilo village is to produce 40 megawatts worth of panels yearly to overcome the menace.

The Honourary Special Adviser on Agriculture, Ibrahim Ali, disclosed this yesterday in Maiduguri while test-running the plant.

He said each of the solar panels had the capacity of 300 watts.

The aide further disclosed that with the completion of the factory, most of the dormant cottage industries were to be reactivated to create jobs, adding that 28 mega schools had been switched on to the facility.

