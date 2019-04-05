5 April 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2,500 Ex-Militants to Be Trained By 5 Greek Firms - Amnesty Office

By Jimitota Onoyume

About 2,500 ex-militants are to be trained by five Greek companies in various areas of development.

Spokesman of the presidential amnesty programme, Mr Murphy Ganagana disclosed this in Warri, Delta State during an interaction with journalists, adding that the trainees will be employed at the end of their training.

He said the amnesty office had profiled 238 ex-militants that have been trained in different areas for jobs in the public and private sectors, noting that additional 54 beneficiaries of the programme are to be deployed for various training on the commission's scholarship programme.

"Determined to facilitate job placement for beneficiaries of the amnesty programme, Prof Dokubo created a job placement and international development partners engagement unit. So far, the unit has profiled 28 delegates for underwater welding jobs in oil servicing companies. 100 delegates for civil service jobs and 10 delegates for aviation crop spray pilot jobs and 75 delegates for other job opportunities," he said.

