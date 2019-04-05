Cameroon: Regional Councillors Bills Examined in Senate

The Committee on Constitutional Laws examined the bill on April 3, 2019.

The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam took more than four hours in the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the Senate to defend the bills to fix the number, proportion per category and allowances of Regional Councillors and that to amend and supplement some provisions of Law No. 2012/1 of 19 April 2012 relating to the Electoral Code. The work in committee took place in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Wakata Bolvine.

The bill to fix the number, proportion per category and allowances of Regional Councillors, states that the Division is the electoral constituency for the election of regional councillors. It further states that some electoral constituencies could be grouped or warded and that a decree of the President of the Republic shall fix the number of regional councillors for each category per division or where applicable, per constituency ensuing from grouping or special warding. The bill enshrines the principle of equality between regions and fixes the number of regional councillors per region at 90. It specifies that there are two categories of councillors. O

ne being delegates of divisions and another being representatives of traditional rulers. As such, it provides for 70 delegates of divisions and 20 representatives of traditional rulers. To ensure proper representation, the bill states that the regional council shall comprise at least one councillor from each subdivision for the category of delegates of divisions. Regional councillors shall be entitled to a session allowance, mission allowances outside sessions.

The bill to amend and supplement some provisions of Law No. 2012/1 of 19 April 2012 relating to the Electoral Code gives specifications on the election of regional councillors. The delegates of divisions shall be elected by indirect universal suffrage. The representatives of traditional rulers shall be elected by their peers. Candidates representing divisions shall be nominated by political parties.

The representatives of traditional rulers shall be elected through a single-round majority list system. The lists of candidates shall be headed by candidates who are first-class or second class chiefs. Where there is no first-class or second-class-chief, the candidature of a third-class chief shall be admissible.