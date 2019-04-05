Cameroon: FENASSCO 'A' Games - Race for Medals Begins

After two playing days the competition has gone into full gear as nearly all the sports disciplines have gone underway.

The 2019 FENASSCO League "A" Games enters the third playing day today April 4, 2019. The competition has gone into full gear as nearly all the sports disciplines have gone underway. In the different competition venues life was booming with intense activity as each region wants to take home the trophy. Several matches in handball, basketball, volleyball and football games were on programme yesterday. Already in athletics Andela Ntede Muriel has won gold in the 100m and 400m events.

At the Lycée Leclerc Yaounde campus yesterday the atmosphere was calm. Students and officials were busy with the search for medals in the different games. The major competitions at the Lycée Leclerc campus were handball, volleyball, basketball, football (men), gymnastics, table tennis, badminton and Ndamba Along.

The Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga was at the Lycée Leclerc campus to watch the different competitions as a way of encouraging the athletes. In the men's football the West Region thrashed the Far North Region 4-1. Earlier, the North Region beat the Centre Region 2-0.On Tuesday April 2, 2019 the East Region beat the South Re gion 2-0 and the North Region beat the Centre Region 2-0.

In women football at the CETIC NgaoEkelle campus the Centre Region drew 1-1 with the West Region and the North West Region beat Adamawa 2-1. In handball (men) the East Region beat the South Region 22-11 and the Teachers' Training College from the East Region drew 13-13 with the Teachers Training College from the North Region.

In volleyball, the Centre Region beat the North Region 2-0, the West Region beat the North Region 2-0, the East Region beat the South Region 2-0, and the South West Region beat the Far North Region 2-0. In women's basketball, the West Region beat the Centre Region 22-21, the North Region beat the North West Region 43-00, the Far North Region beat the South Region 15-06 and the Adamawa Region beat the South

West Region 16-13. In the men's competition, the Centre region beat the West Region 33-12, the South West Region outplayed the Far North Region 36-35 and the Littoral Region beat the Adamawa Region 39-07. At press time yesterday competitions in athletics and other disciplines were still going on.