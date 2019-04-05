South Africa: Netflix Commissions Gay Spy Animation Series, Q-Force

Cape Town — Netflix has commissioned a gay spy animation series entitled Q-Force that will revolve around "a handsome secret agent and his team of fellow superspies".

Similar to spy animation series in the past like Spy Groove and Archer, Q-Force will be aimed at an adult audience and with the half-hour animated comedy that will be written by Gabe Liedman.

Netflix in a statement announcing the commissioning of the Q-Force says it will be "about a handsome secret and his team of fellow LGBTQ superspies".

"Constantly underestimated by their colleagues, the members of Q-Force have to prove themselves time and again as they embark on extraordinary professional and personal adventures."

Q-Force is produced by Universal Television in association with Hazy Mills, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment and has been commissioned for a first season of 10 episodes.

Besides being the writer Gabe Liedman is also showrunner, writer and executive producer with Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, David Miner and Mike Shur as executive producers as well.

