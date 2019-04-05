South Africa: Technical Assessments to Be Conducted in Ogies

The Department of Mineral Resources will conduct technical assessments on allegations made by communities in Ogies that mining activity in the area is responsible for the cracking of their houses.

"Technical assessments will be undertaken to make a determination on whether cracks have been caused by blasting from mines which are already in operation, or from other activities," said the department.

This follows concerns raised by communities in Ogies, Mpumalanga, in a meeting on Sunday, 31 March 2019, about houses cracking as a result of blasting by mines around the community.

On Thursday, the department said it would engage mines in the area to strengthen measures in place for the minimisation of dust from mining activities, where mining is already taking place.

Minister Gwede Mantashe visited the area on Thursday for an inspection in-loco and engage with community members.

"The Minister has also urged the mines in Ogies to look into long-term development of the area beyond mining," said the department following the Minister's visit.

During his visit, the Minister conducted inspections in-loco at three mines and engaged with communities on concerns raised about blasting and air pollution caused by mines operating in the area.

"The two mines about which complaints were raised have not commenced operating, and no blasting has occurred yet," said the Minister.