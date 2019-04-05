South Africa: Police Confirm Arrest Following Video of Assault of Child

Police have confirmed that an arrest has been made after a video depicting the assault of a child went viral on social media.

In the video, a woman assaults a minor while hurling expletives at the child.

The video, which went viral on social media on Thursday, caused an uproar among social media users, calling for action against the woman.

According to police, a 40-year old woman was arrested a week ago and subsequently appeared on 28 March 2019 in the Oberholzer Court in Carletonville on a charge of assaulting a minor.

The woman is due back in court on 7 May 2019 after she was released on bail, while further investigations are underway by the police.

"With the court process having commenced and given that the investigation is yet to be concluded, police are not at liberty to divulge any further detail or give further comment on this matter," the police said in a statement.

Police condemned both the incident as well as the irresponsible circulation of the video clip on social media platforms.

"The investigation of all crimes committed against children, women and other vulnerable groups, remains a priority for the South African Police Service.

"This case is therefore receiving priority attention to ensure that ultimately, justice is served," said the police.