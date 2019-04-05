5 April 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Eskom Spokesperson Resigns

Tagged:

Related Topics

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe has resigned.

In a tweet confirming his resignation on Friday, Phasiwe thanked the power utility for entrusting him with the responsibility of speaking on its behalf.

"I'd like to thank Eskom for entrusting me with the huge responsibility of being the national spokesperson of the company over the past five years," he said.

The power utility announced Phasiwe's appointment as spokesperson in September 2015. He had previously occupied the deputy spokesperson position in 2014. A seasoned journalist and communicator, Phasiwe joined Eskom's media desk in 2008.

Phasiwe's last day at Eskom will be on 30 April 2019.

South Africa

Govt Permanently Withdraws Ambassador From Israel

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says withdrawing SA ambassador is just 'stage one' in downgrading… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.