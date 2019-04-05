South Africa: Eskom Spokesperson Resigns

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe has resigned.

In a tweet confirming his resignation on Friday, Phasiwe thanked the power utility for entrusting him with the responsibility of speaking on its behalf.

"I'd like to thank Eskom for entrusting me with the huge responsibility of being the national spokesperson of the company over the past five years," he said.

The power utility announced Phasiwe's appointment as spokesperson in September 2015. He had previously occupied the deputy spokesperson position in 2014. A seasoned journalist and communicator, Phasiwe joined Eskom's media desk in 2008.

Phasiwe's last day at Eskom will be on 30 April 2019.