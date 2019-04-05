5 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: East Rand Principal Suspended for Allegedly Impregnating Two of His Pupils

By Riaan Grobler

A Daveyton high school principal has been suspended with immediate effect after it came to light that he had allegedly impregnated two of his pupils.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the principal's suspension to News24 on Friday.

Mabona said a delegation from the Gauteng education department, which included MEC Panyaza Lesufi, visited the school on Thursday and served the suspension notice on the principal.

"We will be offering counselling and support to the girls along with their parents," Mabona said.

"Our investigation is continuing."

Mabona said the allegations were reported to the department shortly before schools closed for holidays after the first term.

"That made it difficult for us to investigate and affected the process of gaining information.

"But since the schools reopened, we acted as soon as we could."

Mabona said any form of assault, sexual or otherwise, would not be tolerated at schools.

"The MEC has been clear that the safety of our pupils is always a top priority," Mabona said.

EFF members, who had been picketing outside the school, cheered as the police escorted the principal out of school premises, Sowetan reported.

EFF spokesperson Sipho Watkins reportedly said: "This man has taken advantage of young girls in the school and as community leaders we demanded for his immediate suspension after we received the information."

