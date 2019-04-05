Botswana: First Division South League in Crucial Stage

Jwaneng — After a short break due to the Orange FA Cup, the first division south enters a crucial stage this weekend with most of the top teams having tricky games.

However, with a very thin margin between them and only four games left, none can afford to put a foot wrong.

At the moment, Gilport Lions are basking at the summit of the log standings with 30 points and breathing heavily on their neck is the trio of Matebejana, Union Flamengo Santos and Jwaneng Fighters who are all equal on 27 points.

With log leaders, Gilport Lions being expected to have an easy game against bottom-placed Blue Stars at the Lekidi Centre, the most focus will then be on the clash between third-placed Union Flamengo Santos against fourth-placed Jwaneng Fighters.

The two are only separated by a small goal difference of two, and each will go into the game looking for nothing but maximum points.

Fighters will be hoping to resuscitate their luck after losing steam in the last three games despite having started on a good run in their maiden season in the division.

Both teams are aware that losing points at this stage would badly dent their chances of promotion to the elite league.

Second-placed Matebejana, on the other hand, will be hoping that the two play to a draw, and hope to do better when they visit former elite league outfit, Black Peril at Tlokweng.

Despite a seemingly distant eighth position, Black Peril can still move to a respectable position this weekend looking at the fact that the log standings are very tight, with a difference of only three points between positions seven and two.

After losing narrowly on penalties to the current Mascom Top 8 champions, Jwaneng Galaxy, Black Rangers of Tsabong will be hoping that their near heroics act will boost their morale ahead of their long travel to Red Sparks.

Rangers, the most isolated in the division by distance, have been defying the long, almost every weekend travels to post positive results to at least avoid the relegation zone so far.

Mogoditshane Fighters will be awaiting Mochudi Rovers, while former front runners, Broadhurst United will host Modipane United at the SSG ground.

All the games start at 4pm on April 6.

Source : JWANENG