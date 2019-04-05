Mauritius: Acting President Urges Laureates to Come Back and Serve the Country

press release

The Acting President of the Republic, Mr Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, urged the laureates, after completion of their tertiary education, to come back to Mauritius and serve the country with positive changes as they are the elites and future leaders of the country.

Mr Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, was speaking yesterday at a reception in honour of the 2018 Higher School Certificate laureates at the State House, Réduit which has now become an annual feature of the State to celebrate the achievement of students.

The reception was held in presence of the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, and other personalities, families of the laureates and the rectors.

The Acting President further called upon the laureates to adopt the development of personality, skills, character building, in addition to their academic studies which he qualified as the prerequisites of future leaders. He encouraged the laureates to pursue further studies with focus on the latest emerging technologies namely blockchain and artificial intelligence.

For his part, the Prime Minister lauded the laureates for their success and commended them to find ways to contribute to the well-being of the society through volunteering to community service. He further highlighted that as ambassadors of education for the country, they have the responsibility of carrying the Mauritian banner very high in their quest for knowledge and also rise up to the challenges.

Prime Minister Jugnauth further encouraged the laureates to be entrepreneurial in nature as well as innovative in their ideas as the world is heading towards a decade of unprecedented progress in technology. He expressed his confidence that they shall harness the tools of ICT in the fields of research while contributing to the progress of the country.

He further dwelt on investing in the youth which, he said, is the most important investment in human capital while recalling the incentives granted to students namely: extended scholarships to disabled, master's scholarship in digital technologies including artificial intelligence and blockchain in addition to free access to tertiary education to undergraduate students in public universities.

Our objective, the PM said, is to fully engage the economy in the fourth industry evolution that is sweeping the world adding that the budget presented, last year, has set the stage for transforming Mauritius into a digital economy and environment. To enhance employability of youth he also spoke of the opening of academics and vocational institutions to all students irrespective of their social backgrounds and exhorted youths to become key drivers of change.

The Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, for her part, while congratulating the laureates paid a special mention to laureates of the Marechal College in Rodrigues. According to her talent and intelligence are never confined geographically and not restricted to specific institutions. What is needed, she added, is the opening up of opportunities and possibilities so that the next cohort of laureates include first timers in other secondary institutions. She also urged laureates to come back and serve the country as an act of faith.