Malawi: Mponya Set to Release a Single for Fake Prophets

Mzuzu — Gospel artist, Eliza Mponya is set to release a single titled "Kadyerere" based on a Bible story about the prodigal son in the Book of Luke, who claimed a share of his wealth from his father and squandered it.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday, Mponya said the song is in reference to what is happening nowadays.

"Some of us are living and enjoying in this world just as the prodigal son, forgetting that there is judgment ahead of us," Mponya said.

She said the single also talks about pastors and prophets who are busy gaining wealth in the name of Jesus, yet they are fake.

"These are pastors and prophets that are not operating with the powers of God, but using charms in the name of Jesus.

Pemax Entertainment Program Manager, Peter Chasanga said there were no shortcuts in the production of the song.

"The track is in both audio and video and will be released on April 6, 2019. It was produced by Andy Mponya Records. The video will be done later, probably Monday, 8 April, by VJ Ken.

"We were strict on quality which we feel has been achieved and we then engaged. I am sure people will love the production in making," Chasanga said.

Chasanga also said he believed the new song would bring out new lessons of life and that the people would appreciate it, adding it would bless them with the strong message in it.