4 April 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspects Sought for Alleged Role in Drug Syndicate

The Hawks' are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Emanuel Ifeyalyi Onyekanna (27), and Chukwuemeka Kingsley Ezenwa (34), with alleged links to an on-going drug dealing investigation.

A warrant of arrest was issued against Onyekanna and Ezenwa (pictures attached) known by aliases '50 cent' and 'Alex' respectively in August 2016, after Hawks' investigations have linked them to an alleged drug syndicate that operated in South Africa and Neighbouring countries.

Anyone with information about Onyekanna and Ezenwa whereabouts is urged to contact Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Jacob Ras on 0824620760.

