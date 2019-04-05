Botswana: Jwaneng Hosts Off-Road Challenge This Weekend

Jwaneng — Motorsport enthusiasts are expected to throng the mining town of Jwaneng on Saturday as Jwaneng Racing Club (JRC) in conjunction with the Botswana Motor Sport (BMS) will be holding its second off-road challenge of their calendar year.

In an interview, Jwaneng Racing Club chairperson, Kago Mosekiemang indicated that although they were still struggling with sponsorship, the rest of the preparations such as route markings and identification of spectator points had been completed.

Mosekiemang also indicated that because of the relocation of the famous Mmantshwabisi off-road race to Selebi Phikwe this year, they were not expecting many foreign riders.

"Foreign riders mostly South Africans used to throng our race in the past because they used it as practice for the Mmantshwabisi race. It gave them a chance to feel the terrain, but now that the race has relocated, we are not expecting many of them, but locals from as far as Maun, Orapa and Francistown," he said.

He said about 50 two-wheelers were expected while there would also be a category for quad bikes.

He said the race would be governed by the BMS as it was part of qualifications for the National Championships.

The event will be a 200km race comprising of a 50km route that the riders will loop four times.

On the route and the terrain, Mosekiemang said it was designed to challenge even the most experienced of riders. "The route comprises of thick sand, making it demanding," he said.

He indicated that the event would also feature a junior flat track for children aged between six and 15 and that besides competing for points, the race also serves to promote motor sport in the country and abroad and that it was their hope that in the future, it would turn into an iconic sport.

He therefore appealed to sponsors to come forth and assist and supporters to throng the competition in large numbers.

Some of the spectator points along the route are along the Jwaneng-Maokane road and along the road to the new landfill.

The race will start and finish near the council stadium and the first bike is expected to take off at 8am.

Source : BOPA