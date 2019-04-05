South Africa: Eskom Alleged Fraudster Sought By the Hawks

press release

Micheal Chimanzi (56), is sought to answer to allegations of fraud and money laundering where Eskom incurred losses amounting to approximately R1.3 Million.

The alleged crime was allegedly committed between 2013 and 2014 during which fraudulent invoices were submitted and paid by Eskom for the services that were never rendered.

Anyone with information about Chimazi's whereabouts (picture attached) is urged to contact the Hawks' Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Phelani Neverdie Thwala on 0714813437.