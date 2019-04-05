Seychelles: Updated Press Release - 2014 Public Service Salary Table to Remain in Force Until Further Notice

press release

President Danny Faure, in his capacity as Minister of Public Administration, has today directed that the Public Service Salary Table, included as the First Schedule to the Public Service Salary Act 2013, and which came into operation on 1st April 2014, will remain in force until further notice.

This follows the annulment by the National Assembly of the Public Service Salary (Amendment of First Schedule) Regulations, 2019, published in the Official Gazette on 2 April, 2019.

The President also said that he is considering taking the National Assembly's decision, to annul the Regulations, to the competent Court for a ruling on its legality."

In the event that the Government's position is upheld, Government would ensure that public service employees are reimbursed accordingly from 1st April, 2019.