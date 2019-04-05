Mauritius: Seizure of Drugs Worth Rs 1.3 Million By MRA

press release

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Section (CANS) of the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) seized Crystal Meth, Cannabis and Cannabis Resin having market value of nearly Rs 1.3 million at the Parcel Post Office on 03 April 2019.

The drugs, sent from United Kingdom, France and Germany, were concealed in unclaimed envelopes, wrapped in plastic sachets and aluminium foil, and addressed to inhabitants of Camp de Masque, Quatre Bornes, Poste La Fayette, Beau Bassin and Trou aux Biches. They were tagged by CANS officers for examination. The newly-acquired MRA Sniffer Dog, 'Nacre', was deployed and he reacted positively to the envelopes.

The envelopes, unclaimed by the addressees, were opened in the presence of officials of the Mauritius Post and the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit (ADSU). The following drugs were secured: Crystal Meth weighing 56.5 grams and worth Rs 847 500; Cannabis weighing 77.5 grams and worth Rs 46 500; and Cannabis Resin weighing 158.2 grams and worth Rs 474 600.

The suspected drugs were handed over to ADSU for further investigation. A field test for synthetic drugs was carried out and the result was positive.

