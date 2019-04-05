South Africa: Seven Suspects Due in Court Today for Dealing in Drugs in Belhar

press release

Our endeavours to protect the people of this province from drug dealers resulted in the arrest of seven suspects yesterday in Belhar. Members of the Major Offences Reaction Team reacted on information received from Crime Intelligence and conducted a search operation at a residence in Batavia Street Belhar.

The search led to the discovery of 810 mandrax tablets and 213 packets of tik with an estimated street value of R 46800-00, as well as R6858-00 cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime. The suspects aged between 18 and 37 are expected to make a court appearance in Bellville this morning.