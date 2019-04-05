Zimbabwe: NetOne Assist Harare Reclaim Sunshine City Status

One of the country's network providers, NetOne has partnered Harare City council in an effort to try and help them reclaim the "Sunshine City" status tag.

This came out at an event that was held in the capital, Sunningdale, where the mayor of Harare Hebert Gomba officially opened the Sunningdale Community hall which went through a major face lift courtesy of NetOne.

Gomba expressed gratitude towards the help offered by NetOne to develop the community.

"The desire by NetOne to positively influence the people's lives and change their stories is unquestionable. As the city of Harare we applaud you for your exceptional corporate social responsibility initiatives," said the Mayor.

"Seeing a refreshing look on this Sunningdale Hall, with these eye catching graphics , I felt a sense of pride. Most of our infrastructure is now worn out and with friends like NetOne, we will always do the best for the communities," the Mayor added.

Speaking on behalf of NetOne chief executive officer Lazarus Muchenje, Doctor Eldrette Shereni said the network provider was keen on positively impacting on the lives of the Sunningdale community.

"The development of youths is is closer to our hearts as a network that cares. To ensure that the youths of Sunningdale are not left out. NetOne deliberately contracted some youths from from your community to do the graphic designs you are seeing today," said Shereni.

Sunningdale ward 10 Councillor Hammy Madzingira also applauded NetOne for the kind gesture. Sunningdale resident also applauded NetOne for the good job.

"We all happy now that the hall looks new. We can now come here and do our meetings, weddings and exhibitions in a clean environment. We really appreciate what NetOne has done for us, " said Sifiso Kambara.

Apart from renovating the community hall, NetOne also donated 1000 exercise books to Sunningdale Two primary school.

