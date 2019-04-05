Malawi: Chiefs Fault Council On Local Revenue Management

Balaka — Traditional Authority Nsamala of Balaka District has cited lack of accountability and transparency on local revenue generation and management by the district council as one of the factors derailing development in the district.

Nsamala made the assertion on Wednesday during an interface meeting organized by Nkhaze Alive Youth Organisation (NAYORG) where it briefed its partners on the project dubbed Enhancing Accountability and Transparency on Revenue Mobilization and Management.

"This project will open eyes of citizens of Balaka as they know now that they have the right to ask clarification on how the revenue is being generated and how much funds have been used.

"Let me appeal to all stakeholders in the district to intervene on Mangochi turn-off Market which Machinga District has been generating revenue from despite the place being recognized as being in Balaka," he asked.

A representative of the Director of Finance at Balaka District Council, Yussufu Mali denied the T.A's assertion, saying the finance office compiles revenue reports on monthly basis which are sent to relevant authorities as well as placed on notice boards.

On poor social services delivery, Mali admitted the development, saying the council was working tirelessly to improve some services in local markets such as cleaning and ferrying rubbish to designated places.

"As Balaka District Council, we have been generating less revenue compared to our wage bill, hence failing to pay some members of staff which has resulted into some officers being reluctant to conduct their duties," he said.

Executive Director for NAYORG, Charles Sineta described the interface as fruitful and expressed optimism that the project would achieve its intended goal.

Sineta said time had come for communities in the district to interact amicably with the council, saying both parties had problems that required proper consultations and move forward as one.

During the meeting, it was agreed that there was need to develop an action plan to incorporate activities such as ferrying of rubbish to designated places; infrastructure needed in the district, creation of a forum to look at financial management and hearing of grievances from both parties.

Balaka District Council has been struggling to raise funds to cater for social services in its local markets across the district as well as paying salaries to its direct employees.

The development recently prompted the council employees to organise demonstrations demanding the council to settle down their four-month dues.

Enhancing Accountability and Transparency on Revenue Mobilisation and Management is a three- year project operating in the district with funding from Tilitonse Foundation.