Somalia: Over 1500 Grace Mogadishu Mini-Marathon

Photo: Radio Dalsan

Marathon in Mogadishu

Over 1500 runners took place in the Mogadishu mini-marathon which was aimed at fostering interaction among the city's residents.

The 3.5 Kilometers race graced by the Sports and Youth Minister, Khadija Mohamed, City Mayor Eng Mohamed Omar Osman and a host of senior government officials was meant to mark the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace.

The event was brought forward from the traditional 6th April due to the Somalia Parliamentary meeting scheduled for the day, which will see major roads closed.

The overall winner was Abdinur Mohamed. In the second position , a lady Mayram Nuhu Muse stunned the crowded field to the applause of participants and spectators.