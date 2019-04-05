Malawi: Muslim Hands Appeals for More Assistance to Rural Areas

Chikwawa — Muslim Hands, one of the country's renowned humanitarian organizations, has called for more relief items for people in hard-to-reach areas who were affected by disasters caused by heavy rains and are in dire need.

The organisation's Country Manager, Hella Hamisi Pelason made the appeal on Tuesday when he handed over various relief items donated by his organisation to about 405 households from seven villages in Senior Group Village Head (GVH) Nzangaya.

Pelason observed that the households displaced by the floods in hard-to-reach areas need more support for their survival.

"What we see here today should give us a picture that our colleagues who were affected by floods and are living in hard-to-reach areas need more of our interventions.

"These people were hit hard by the persistent rains and since then, nobody has come forth with any kind of support.

"We are the first organization to deliver relief items here. We need to plan better ways of reaching out to these people. The truth of the matter is that people deep in the remote areas are suffering and need our support," said Pelason.

The donation follows media reports about the plight of flood survivors and through information from Chikwawa District Council.

Senior GVH Nzangaya commended Muslim Hands for the support, saying it was a relief to the affected communities.

"We never had anyone coming here and your presence today, including the entire donation gives us hope that we are remembered," he said.

Chikwawa District Council representative, Lyson Mangansanja said the support from Muslim Hands closed a gap that existed for a long time.

Mangansanja, however, called on the communities to put the relief items to the best use and not abuse them.

"If you don't use the items given to you properly, we won't think of allocating more support here. So, let's avoid abusing the relief items," advised Mangansanja.

Muslim Hands donated such items like packs of 20 kg maize flour, 5kg packs of cow peas, five tablets of soap, 1 kg salt, tooth paste and brushes, 2 kg of sugar and a 20 litre-bucket to each affected household from the seven villages.