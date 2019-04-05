Malawi: Vendors Petition DC for Being Unresponsive to Their Concerns

Ntchisi — Vendors at Ntchisi Boma and surrounding markets Thursday marched to the district council offices to present a petition on a number of grievances on what they describe as poor service delivery by the local council.

The vendors, who marched peacefully from the district community hall to the council secretariat, accused the council of failing to address their concerns despite being informed about them sometime back.

In the petition which was read on behalf of the group by Kennedy Kapakasa Phiri, the vendors are against the selling of merchandise along the main road at the main market.

They said the malpractice was contributing to the increase of traffic accidents, lack of proper sanitation and hygiene at the market as well as lack of security.

The petition, which was presented to the council's Director of Administration Andrew Lihoma, also highlights the vendors' concern that the council's direct employees have not been paid their salaries for eight months.

The petition adds that the revenue the district council collects is not put to good use.

"We are also against having a market at Ng'ombe Trading Centre which is very close to the Boma and we would like the council to close this market," reads part of the petition.

In the petition, the vendors also say they want some officers at the council to be moved out of the district, claiming they have failed to assist them.

Lihoma commended the vendors for marching to the council secretariat peacefully, saying he would present the petition to the current District Commissioner, James Manyetera, who was attending to other work-related issues in Lilongwe.

In a separate interview, Manyetera said the council had been engaging vendors who ply their trade along the road so that they relocate or the local council would engage the police if negotiations failed.

On poor sanitation at the markets, the District Commissioner said the council was aware of the situation and was planning to construct toilets in the markets using funds from the development budget.

"However, our development budget has been trimmed by over half and we intend to approach Development Fund for Local Authorities which provides soft loans to local councils for assistance," said Manyetera.