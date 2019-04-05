Malawi: Clients Applaud Macoha for Changing Their Lives

Dedza — Community members in Dedza have commended Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) for their interventions which they say have changed their lives for the better.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Samson Njolo from Kalilombe Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kachindamoto who had a case of cataracts and could not see, expressed his joy after he regained his sight when he was referred to Nkhoma Mission Hospital for surgery by MACOHA.

"I, together with other suspected patients of cataract were referred to Nkhoma (Lilongwe) where the doctors identified that I had bilateral cataracts and they could only operate on one eye.

"After the operation, I was released on the fourth day and my sight had returned," he said.

"I returned home and the first thing I did was to go behind my house where we have a guava tree and I started picking them for my wife who was still amazed that I could finally see," he added.

In addition, MACOHA has also given chance to disabled children to attend school with their colleagues after giving them wheel chairs in partnership with Malawi against Physical Disabilities (MAP).

At Aliberito Primary School, Griffin John, one of the two learners who received wheel chairs was full of happiness as he was now able to attend classes regularly.

"Before I received this wheel chair, my mother used to carry me to school but it was not easy because sometimes she had other issues to attend to which meant I couldn't come to school.

"But now with the wheel chair, I come to school every day because it is easy to move as I have lots of friends who help me," he said.

In his remarks, District Manager for MACOHA in Dedza, Fumbani Chipeta asked other stakeholders and well-wishers in the district to assist them in working with disabled people.

"Disabled people are just like every one of us, they also have human rights, therefore, we should all work together to ensure they enjoy the same privileges that every individual in the country has.

"Obviously, issues regarding funds hinder the progress of our work, but I believe with the help of other stakeholders we can do an even better job here," she said.