Gambia: JCB Mendy Charged With Murder, Detained

John Charles B. Mendy, a witness of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) and former Private soldier in the Gambia Armed Forces who was recently apprehended at the Giboro/Siliti border for allegedly trying to abscond, has been charged with murder, Police Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lamin Njie, can confirm to this medium. ASP Lamin Njie said investigations on Mendy are still ongoing and he will be taken to Court immediately they are completed. "He is still held and he is also helping the Police with their investigations," ASP Njie confirmed.

If readers can recall, this medium reported the interception by detectives of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), of the former Orderly of the former Vice Chairperson of the AFPRC Junta Sana Sabally at the Giboro/Siliti border crossing point, while allegedly trying to cross to the southern Senegalese region of Cassamance, on April 2nd 2019.

Mendy who testified to the TRRC, said he enlisted into the Army in 1991, after completing Senior School.