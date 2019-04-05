Somalia: Bomb Injures 6 Near Police Academy

5 April 2019

A car bomb exploded near the gate of a police academy in the capital, Mogadishu, injuring six people on Thursday evening.

The blast occurred near General Kahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu.The wounded were rushed to hospitals for treatment, he added.

The academy is a highly protected compound located in Mogadishu's Hamar-Jajab neighborhood.

The attack comes hours after the Somali government announced long-awaited military operations against al-Shabaab in the Lower Shabelle region about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of the capital

There were no immediate details about the type of blast which comes a day after Somali police warned against a potential attack by a suicide car bomber in Mogadishu.

Responsibility for the blast was claimed, bySomalia's Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, which frequently carry out such attacks in the capital.

