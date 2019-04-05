5 April 2019

Malawi: Five-Year-Old Girl Killed in Road Accident

By Vitumbiko Simbeye

Blantyre — A five-year-old child identified as Martha George in Chikwawa District has been killed by a vehicle when it was reversing, police in the district have confirmed.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Chikwawa Police Public Relations Officer, Foster Benjamin said the accident occurred at Lauji Village in Traditional Authority Katunga in the district.

"The child was along the earth road when a Toyota Dyna registration number CK 7026 driven by 17-year-old Limbani Christopher hit her while in reverse.

"The minor died on arrival at Chikwawa District Hospital due to severe head injuries," Benjamin said, adding the law enforcers have since detained Christopher for interrogation.

