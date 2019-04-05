Nigeria: Blue House Wins Most High School's Inter-House Competition

With 12 gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals, Blue House has become the 2019 Most High School's inter-house competition champion.

At a colourful ceremony witnessed by friends and parents of the students, Blue House (Omoyajowo) outshined Orange House (Goodluck), which had eight gold, five silver and eight bronze medals. Green House (Adebesin) claimed the third position with seven gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals, while Yellow House (Ekinne) took the fourth position with two gold, eight silver and three bronze medals.

The competition saw pupils, staff and parents participating in various track and field events, including 25 metres and 50 metres race for the kindergarten children. The primary and secondary students took part in the 100 metres and relay races, sack race and egg race and filling the bottle, amongst others.

According the Director of the School, Mr. Babatunde Salami, apart from the health gains of sporting activities, there was need for the students to have an over all development.

He said the essence of sports in the school curriculum was to help build the children's mental alertness and give them the opportunity to discover their talents aside academic.

Babatunde added that winning and losing together would help the children acquire the spirit of sportsmanship, which would equip them to survive as they enter into adulthood.

Describing their performance as fantastic, he urged parents to help schools in keeping the children healthy by ensuring their participation in regular exercises.

In her reaction, a JSS1A Student of the school, Kamsi Ugwu commended the school for encouraging their involvement in games and sports.

She asserted that apart from healthy physical development, sport is a good way of fostering friendship and building confidence amongst students.

"We are happy today to have our friends from other schools come join us to perform in today's inter house competition. The role of sports activities in developing the wholesome child cannot be underestimated. A part from the health and academic gains, it brings joy into the school's environment," she added.