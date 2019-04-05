Liberia: Speaker Chambers Attends IPU

Speaker Bhofal Chambers heads delegation to IPU.

House Speaker, Dr. Bhofal Chambers left the country on Thursday, April 4, 2019 and arrived in the Qatari Capitol Doha, as Head of the Liberia Legislative Delegation to 140th Session of the Inter Parliamentarian Union (IPU), a release has said.

According to the release, whilst in Doha, Speaker Chambers will be received by his Qatari counterpart, Speaker of the Qatari Parliament and Head of the Qatari Advisory Council Ahmed bin Zaid al-Mahmou.

Other members from the House of Representatives traveling with Speaker Chambers as part of the delegation are Representatives Ben Fofana of Margibi County, Papa Kolleh of Bong County and Roger Domah of Nimba County.

The Inter-Parliamentarian Union is the global organization of national parliaments. Over 1600 parliamentarians, UN partners and experts from around the world will meet in Doha, Qatar, for the 140th IPU Assembly from 6 to 10 April. Under the overarching theme of education for peace, the Assembly will also consider ways in which parliaments can boost gender equality, take measures to counter terrorism, promote human rights and invest in renewable energy.

The Qatar Shura Council will host delegates from around 160 countries including 80 Speakers of Parliaments, 40 Deputy Speakers, and over 800 MPs, of which 30 per cent are women and 19 per cent are young member of parliament (MP) under 45. Qatar joined the IPU in 2006 and is hosting its first IPU Assembly.