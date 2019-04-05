Liberia: NHSS to Celebrate International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

National High School Sports with support from UNESCO will on Saturday, April 6, organize a day long sporting event in observance of International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

The day-long event will be held at the University of Liberia Fendell Campus sports ground. The aim of the event is to bring to focus the power and value of sport to effect social change, human development and foster peace.

According to the organizers, the Sports Day complements other awareness activities of the global celebration.

Seven high schools will participate in the one-day sports festival, namely Kingsley Lington Academy, Effort Baptist Church School, Careysburg Public School, Nathan E. Gibson High School, Light Evangelism Ministries Church School, Oluremi Tinubu Public School and Confidence School System.

All the participating high school teams will also participate in the various sporting disciplines including handball, basketball, volleyball, kickball and football.

The 2019 International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is an initiative supported by UNESCO to create awareness, highlighting the importance and the impact of sport in facilitating social inclusion, gender parity and youth empowerment. The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace has been celebrated every year since 2014.

Trophies and cash prizes will be presented by dignitaries to winners while runners-up will receive only cash prizes.

Fixtures

Handball: Effort Baptist Church School vs Careysburg Public School

Basketball: Nathan E. Gibson vs. Effort Baptist.

Volleyball: Kingsley Lington Academy- Old Students vs. News Students

Kickball: Light Evangelism Ministries Church School vs. Kingsley Lington Academy

Football: Oluremi Tinubu Public School vs. Confidence School System