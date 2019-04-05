Liberia: U.S. War College Admits First AFL Personnel

Lt/Col. T-bai eventually becomes student at one of U.S. prestigious colleges.

The United States prestigious National War College in Pennsylvania, has admitted Lieutenant/Colonel Roland T-bai Murphy I, an officer of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) to pursue a Master Degree in National Security Strategy, a release has said.

The National War College is an Ivy League institution, which seeks to educate future leaders of the Armed Forces Department of State, and other civilian agencies for high-level policy, command and staff responsibilities.

According to the release, the training opportunity is part of the much assistance the United States Government is rendering to the AFL since 2006, when the restructuring process started.

Lt/Col. Murphy, who is the current Military Assistant to the Chief of Staff, Major/General Prince C. Johnson, joined the AFL in 2007, and has occupied several top positions.

Murphy holds a Bachelor Degree in Criminal Administration from the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University, and a Master Degree in International Affairs and Defense Studies from the Nigerian National Defense Academy in Kaduna, Nigeria.

Before his departure for the United States of America, Lt/Col. Murphy lauded AFL High Command, authorities at the Ministry of National Defense, and the United States Government for the opportunity to study at one of America's prestigious institutions.

He stressed that upon completion of his studies, knowledge gained will greatly help the AFL in its drive to deliver professional services to the people of Liberia, and the world at large.

He becomes the first Liberian soldier to be admitted into the United States National War College in the history of the Liberian Army.

For Maj/Gen. Johnson, he expressed gratitude to the United States Government for the opportunity granted the AFL by allowing one of its personnel to study at the War College.

According to Johnson, the U.S. Government's gesture will further boost the morale of the AFL as it continues to contribute to the rebuilding process of the country, and the maintenance of regional peace.