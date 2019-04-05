Liberia: Weah 'Badly Influencing All 3 Branches of Govt'

ANC Standard Bearer Cummings

Alexander B. Cummings, standard bearer of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), has accused President George Weah of "badly influencing the three branches of government to remain his foot stool."

Mr. Cummings made the statement in Kakata, Margibi County on Thursday, April 4, during a visit to appreciate his supporters for their unflinching commitment to the party since the 2017 presidential and legislative elections.

Prior to making the comment, Mr. Cummings marched with several dozens of his supporters through the principle streets of Kakata to Reverend Ivan Pittman Memorial Church, where the indoor program was held.

Even though the office of the President has not responded to his allegation, Cummings has meanwhile condemned the Senate for "grossly violating the Liberian Constitution by illegally convicting Associate Justice Kabineh Mohammed Ja'neh."

"This is one of the clear indicators that the Weah administration has taken over the Judiciary Branch of the government," he said.

"The Weah Administration has taken over all three branches of the government. This is why they reportedly bought each member of the legislature with an undisclosed sum of money, only to impeach Justice Ja'neh from the Supreme Court Bench," Cummings said.

The legislature and the judiciary, he said, are independent branches of government that were constituted to politically hold the President's feet to the fire to uphold the rule of law. Instead, he noted, the impeachment and conviction of Ja'neh signals that President Weah continues to make every decision, and send them to the legislature only as formality.

Mr. Cummings accused President Weah and his cabinet of not caring for the citizens' welfare, "that is why they have spent all the country's money on their personal greed, rather than paying attention to the less fortunate in society.

He said the recent decision by Firestone-Liberia to reduce its workforce by 13 percent, which translates to 800 employees, is worrisome for the already suffering economy. Citing the alarming economic situation, Cummings called on the government to swiftly intervene to make impact on the lives of ordinary citizens and foreign residents, many of who are business owners.

He said due to the lack of accountability, the CDC-led government cannot account for US$25 million they claimed was part of the mop-up exercise to redeem the economy from hiking inflation.

Dr. Lewis Mulbah, one of ANC's supporters, said after the party lost the 2017 presidential and legislative elections, the ANC leadership in Margibi took the party's responsibility to administer its own affairs rather than depending on the party's national leadership.

Dr. Mulbah said they have conducted programs, trainings and empowered rural women to keep the dreams of ANC alive, while ensuring they deliver Margibi to the party during the upcoming 2020 senatorial election.

He said as an opposition, they are not just speaking against the government, but they are taking the lead to improve the lives of citizens through programs that will empower their lives.

Mamine Roberts, the women's wing chair of the ANC Margibi County chapter, called on Mr. Cummings to ensure that the party is gender sensitive by incorporating more women into its executive positions.