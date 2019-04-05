Kenya: KRA Intercepts Two Concealed High-End Vehicles at Mombasa Port

Mombasa — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted two concealed high-end vehicles, a Range Rover Sport and a BMW X5 imported through the Port of Mombasa which are believed to have been stolen from the United Kingdom.

The vehicles arrived at the Port of Mombasa in a 40-foot container on February 19, 2019 aboard MV Maersk Brooklyn, from United Kingdom.

On February 27, 2019, KRA customs officers received intelligence reports that the container had suspected stolen motor vehicles. KRA then requested the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to place the two containers on hold and subject them to scanning and verification at the Customs Warehouse.

Import documents indicated that the container was carrying one Mercedes Benz A180 and a BMW 125I Sport. When the container was scanned on March 28, 2019 images revealed the shapes of the two high end vehicles.

Upon 100 per cent verification by a multi-agency team on April 3, 2019 the container was found with one unit used Range Rover Sport HSE SDV6 and One unit used BMW X5. The vehicles declared in the manifest and bill of lading were not found in the container.

According to the manifest, the exporter was Kola Solomon from London, UK and the Consignee was listed as Namanya Alex of Kampala, Uganda.

KRA is working with other local and international investigation and enforcement agencies with the aim of arresting and prosecuting those behind this international vehicle smuggling syndicate.