Nigeria: Motunrayo Anikulapo-Kuti Expresses Disappointment Over Fela and Davido Comparison

Fela's daughter, Motunrayo Anikulapo-Kuti, is protecting her father's legacy and will not accept any unworthy comparison in this regard.

She recently expressed her disappointment at an Instagram user who said Davido is a better artiste than Fela.

The Instagram user by name Efe Kpokpogri through his Instagram account; @officialefe opined that is a wrong statement to say Fela is better than Davido rather, it is only appropriate to say otherwise.

He wrote: "They say Fela is better than Davido. That's a lie. Davido is better."

On seeing the comment; Fela's daughter Motunrayo quickly cautioned the user by expressing her disappointment at such a ridiculous statement. She wrote; "@officialefe u disappoint me, thank God i unfollowed you a long time ago. U should do the same."

Motunrayo is popular for having called out Davido in the past. She called out the DMW boss for lack of respect shown towards her during their encounter at the Afrikan shrine last year.