Nigeria: Gangster of Nigerian Descent Declared Wanted in UK

A gangster of Nigerian descent, Ayomide Olaribigbe has been declared wanted by the Essex Police, in the east of England for breaching a gang injunction.

Olaribigbe, 22, and with 19-year-old man Carlito Hall were given the order by a court last year. It followed their involvement in the Thurrock-based C17 gang, Romford Recorder reported.

The injunction was secured by Essex Police with the support of the community and partners due to incidents of drug dealing, violence and anti-social behaviour linked to the gang.

The Essex Police said Olaribigbe is also referred to as 'Riggz', is known to frequent Tilbury, Grays and Romford while Hall is also known as 'K Lizz'.

The Thurrock drugs gang has at least 40 members, and that number has been on the rise since they came to prominence in May 2017.

Members are known to have strong links to the notorious London gang 410 from Brixton and also to gangs in Havering.

Most members are teenagers, with the majority aged between 14 and 15.

The 15-year-old brother of C17's ringleader was stabbed to death in Romford earlier last year.