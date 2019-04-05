Seychelles' Leader Congratulates New President of Comoros On Election Win

President Danny Faure of Seychelles extended his congratulations to the President of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, on his re-election, State House said on Friday.

The Supreme Court in Comoros on Tuesday confirmed Azali Assoumani as the winner of the disputed presidential election held on March 24 with 59.05 percent of the vote.

In his letter, Faure said, "The government of Seychelles renews its confidence in the magnificent effort that the whole Comorian political class will demonstrate by working hand in hand to strengthen its unity and to tackle the task of national reconstruction in reconciliation."

While calling on the Comorian political class to work together, Faure expressed his pride in the active participation of Seychelles and IOC (Indian Ocean Commission) in creating an environment conducive to the organisation of these elections to elect the President of the Union and the governors of the Islands.

Faure added that "I am pleased to see that Comoros and Seychelles share common values and approaches to the major challenges of the contemporary world. Our common vision of a prosperous, stable and democratic Indian Ocean, but also the active involvement of our two countries in the management of the affairs of IOC, SADC, the African Union and the Francophonie, are as many topics that bring us closer."

According to the Agence France Presse (AFP), "Comoros has had a volatile political history since independence in 1975 and has endured more than 20 attempted coups, four of which were successful. Azali initially came to power in a coup, then ruled the country between 1999 and 2006, and was re-elected in 2016."