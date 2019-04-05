South Africa: NPA Applies for Warrant to Arrest Babes Wodumo

The National Prosecuting Authority has applied for a warrant of arrest for Gqom artist Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane after she failed to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of common assault.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said authorities were trying to get her to court.

"The accused and her attorney didn't show up in court today. The prosecutor has applied for a warrant of arrest for the accused."

Charges were opened against Simelane, her sister Nondumiso Simelane and artist Tipcee (real name Thobeka Ndaba) at the Umbilo police station in March.

They allegedly assaulted a woman during a gathering at a guest house.

Brigadier Jay Naicker previously said four women assaulted the victim after an argument.

The complainant opened a case of common assault at the Umbilo police station on Tuesday, March 5, he said.

At the time, Naicker said detectives were in touch with Simelane who indicated through lawyers that they would provide police with statements.

The charges against Simelane came just days after she went live on Instagram with graphic visuals of her partner Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo launching a physical attack on her.

Maphumulo was arrested on charges of common assault and briefly made an appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court where he was released on R2 000 bail.

Speaking to News24, the artist's father Reverend Mbongeni Simelane, declined to comment. "These matters are in the court. Because of that, I will not be commenting at this time."

