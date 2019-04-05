South Africa: Smith Names Cheetahs Side for Ospreys Clash

Cape Town — The Cheetahs have named their side for their PRO14 clash against Ospreys at Free State Stadium on Saturday.

The action kicks off at 17:30.

With only two matches remaining after this round, the Cheetahs are highly motivated to finish the competition on a memorable note.

Captain Shaun Venter and his side have been preparing for fierce competition from Ospreys, who are fighting for survival in the Conference A playoff race.

"We are a lot better than at the beginning of the season and our goal is to win all three matches at home," said Venter.

"We want to make the supporters proud."

The teams have met three times before, with the Free Staters winning the clash in Bloemfontein in 2017, while Ospreys won the last two outings on their home patch. One of these victories, however, was by a single point, which will serve as extra inspiration for the home side.

The last time the Cheetahs registered a victory was in Bloemfontein on February 2 - which marked back-to-back home wins for them - and this will be a big talking point among Franco Smith's charges as they look to take advantage of a home stretch featuring three home games.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Shaun Venter (captain), 8 Henco Venter, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Aranos Coetzee, 18 Reinach Venter, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Justin Basson, 22 Rudy Paige, 23 Louis Fouché

Ospreys

TBA

