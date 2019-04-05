Kenya: CS Mwangi Kiunjuri Disowns 'Resignation Letter' That Has Gone Viral

Agriculture Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has disowned a resignation letter that has been trending online, just a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta's confessed to being under pressure to sack cabinet ministers.

Mr Kiunjuri has said the viral resignation letter is fake that was crafted by a desperate person.

"My attention has been drawn to a FAKE letter circulating in the social media purporting that I have resigned. Treat it with the CONTEMPT it deserves. It is the work of a DESPERATE person who for reasons known to himself, would go to the lengths of forging and posting a letter of this kind," he wrote in a Twitter post.

The fake resignation letter had indicated that the CS was resigning because of the corruption allegations leveled against him.

Mr Kiunjuri has been on the receiving end in the ongoing clamour for the resignation of cabinet secretaries perceived as corrupt.

His ministry has been under fire for the non-procedural payment of money meant for maize farmers.

President Kenyatta at some point publicly warned Kiunjuri over irregular payment of the money.

Mr Kiunjuri alongside his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa have also been blamed by Kenyans for the ongoing famine affecting parts of the country.